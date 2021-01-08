Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

