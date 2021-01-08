PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $60,520.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00415428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049196 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,141,456 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

