Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE:PLT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 529,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,942. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.