Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

PAA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

