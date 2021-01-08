Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $537,182.09 and approximately $20.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010346 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

