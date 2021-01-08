Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 407,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

