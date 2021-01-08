Piper Sandler Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $65.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

JFrog stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. JFrog has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

