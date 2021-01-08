Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at $134,837,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,353.90. Insiders sold a total of 522,341 shares of company stock valued at $55,639,020 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.