Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $180.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 337,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

