Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $121.35. Approximately 3,045,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,338,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.