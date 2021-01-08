Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.44.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.53. The company has a market cap of C$343.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.49.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,115,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

