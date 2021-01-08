Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.99

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 2894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

