Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7,295.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00236691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00028251 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001656 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.55 or 0.01343367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,384,758 coins and its circulating supply is 424,124,322 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.