PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 6.7% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.63. 719,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 762,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRGX)

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

