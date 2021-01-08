PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 6.7% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.63. 719,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 762,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRGX)
There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.
