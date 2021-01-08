Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPC. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

