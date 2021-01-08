Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99,546.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $390,820.83 and $99,546.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000194 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,937,734,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

