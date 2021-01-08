Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLL. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

