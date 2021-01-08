Pi Financial Analysts Give RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) a C$0.85 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.30 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) alerts:

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.