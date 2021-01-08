Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce sales of $39.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.23 million. Phreesia reported sales of $32.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $146.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.88 million, with estimates ranging from $177.34 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $315,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,295 shares of company stock worth $7,766,438. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

