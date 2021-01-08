Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 124.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $4.23 million and $67,443.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001685 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,953,092 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

