Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.40. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 7,150 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma-Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

