PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.53

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
