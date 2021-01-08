PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.53

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

