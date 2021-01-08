PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $17.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. BidaskClub cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,717,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.