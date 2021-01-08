Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

