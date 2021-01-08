Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $35.05. 1,509,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,241,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

