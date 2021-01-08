Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.