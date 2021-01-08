Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Up 6%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 1,475,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,265,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 97.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.