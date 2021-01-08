Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 111.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.1%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.