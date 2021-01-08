Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.79.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $297,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.