PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading 6.3% Higher

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 284,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 797,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 397,500 shares of company stock valued at $573,540 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

