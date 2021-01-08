PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading 6.3% Higher

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 284,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 797,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,500 shares of company stock worth $573,540.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

