Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.