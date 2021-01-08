Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.52

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 14064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

