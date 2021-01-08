PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PDFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $806.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

