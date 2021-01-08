PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised PCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $16.75.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

