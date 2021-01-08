PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 5,327,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

