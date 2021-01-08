Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $488.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paycom Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Shares of PAYC opened at $431.74 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,246,910. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

