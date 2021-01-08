Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.