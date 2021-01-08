Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

