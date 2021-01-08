Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 927,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 614,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

