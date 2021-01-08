Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 927,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 614,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.02.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.