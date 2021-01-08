Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PASG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.45.

PASG opened at $28.07 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

