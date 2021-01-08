Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 4,880,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

