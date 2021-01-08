Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.81

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.81 and last traded at $282.39, with a volume of 2829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.02.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

