Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) will post $115.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.92 million. Park National reported sales of $101.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $445.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $446.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $443.98 million, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $470.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park National.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PRK traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $112.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

