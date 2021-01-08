Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $11.29 or 0.00027426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $11.26 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00416973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

