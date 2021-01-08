Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $291.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 104,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

