Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 4,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,458. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $744.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 19.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Par Pacific by 247.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 58.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

