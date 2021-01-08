Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Up 5.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.18. Approximately 723,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 656,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after acquiring an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

