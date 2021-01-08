Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $89.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,300 shares of company stock worth $5,788,311 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. 3,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

