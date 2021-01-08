Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells $656,400.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $656,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00.

PLMR stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palomar by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.