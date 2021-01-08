PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,357. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

